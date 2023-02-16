Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.72. 3,000,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,493,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.11. The company has a market cap of $476.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

