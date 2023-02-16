Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Stephanie Covert Sells 1,177 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $11.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $687.80. 156,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,362. The business has a 50 day moving average of $631.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.17. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $710.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

