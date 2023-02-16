Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Up 21.8% in January

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,210,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 71,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 21.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 34,164,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,385,535. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,719,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 369.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,731,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 2,936,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 1,484.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,779,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,603,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $5,263,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,912,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,773,054 shares in the last quarter.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

