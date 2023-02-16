Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Up 21.8% in January

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,210,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 71,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 21.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 34,164,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,385,535. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
