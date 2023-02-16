Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.27)-($0.21) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.46). The company issued revenue guidance of $495-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.32 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.21 EPS.

Fastly Trading Up 21.0 %

NYSE FSLY traded up $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,858,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Fastly from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.15.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock worth $164,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $21,322,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,803,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fastly by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 701,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

