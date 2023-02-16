FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,468 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,598 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.05% of FedEx worth $19,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.12.

FedEx Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE FDX traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.37. 218,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.03.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.