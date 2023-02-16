FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Raised by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FedEx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $213.04 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.