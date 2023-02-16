Fellaz (FLZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $118,131.63

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00005272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $118,131.63 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

