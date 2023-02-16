Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $342.02 million and $157.06 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001754 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00078444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00056570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00025247 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.