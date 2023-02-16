Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.20 billion-$14.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.01 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.17-$1.23 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 59,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $46,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

