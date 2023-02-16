Filecoin Price Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $5.71 or 0.00024051 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and approximately $410.24 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 389,513,726 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

