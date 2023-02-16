Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.35

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.35 and traded as high as C$2.84. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$2.76, with a volume of 3,860 shares.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$65.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

