FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $109.34

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.34 ($1.33) and traded as high as GBX 115.30 ($1.40). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.35), with a volume of 1,746,629 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 149 ($1.81) to GBX 129 ($1.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £798.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,797.18.

In related news, insider Claire Hawkings bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,109.98).

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

