Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.64. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 34,223 shares.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $451.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

