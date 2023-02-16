flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 381,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

flatexDEGIRO Price Performance

Shares of flatexDEGIRO stock remained flat at $6.10 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. flatexDEGIRO has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Get flatexDEGIRO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNNTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($26.88) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, flatexDEGIRO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.