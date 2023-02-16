Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.20. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 34,028 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $38.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.
