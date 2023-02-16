FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 275.00 to 295.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Handelsbanken upgraded FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

FLIDY stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.