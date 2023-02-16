Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. 104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

Get Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.02 million for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.