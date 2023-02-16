Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Price Reaches $2.37 on Major Exchanges

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00009681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $120.65 million and $615,634.75 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share launched on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

