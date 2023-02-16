FRP Advisory Group’s (FRP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.18) target price on the stock.

Shares of FRP stock opened at GBX 131 ($1.59) on Monday. FRP Advisory Group has a 1-year low of GBX 109 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 173 ($2.10). The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The stock has a market cap of £326.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,620.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is 8,000.00%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

