Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,881 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,217,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,853. The company has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $188.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,636 shares of company stock worth $30,318,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

