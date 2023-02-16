Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $40.98 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,812 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 3.0% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $40,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after buying an additional 150,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 800,378 shares of company stock worth $63,916,505. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.19. The company had a trading volume of 786,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,858,447. The company has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

