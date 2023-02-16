Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 442 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in MSCI by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MSCI Stock Performance

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $10.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $556.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,641. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $503.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.80. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.