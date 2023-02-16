Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 112,200 Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned 0.33% of Global X Silver Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 229,302.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,536,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after buying an additional 1,536,329 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,932,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1,794.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 979,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after buying an additional 928,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 115,668 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 276.7% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,530 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SIL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.06. 126,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,259. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $40.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84.

