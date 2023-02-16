GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.

GAIL (India) Price Performance

Shares of GAIL (India) stock remained flat at $7.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. GAIL has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

Get GAIL (India) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered GAIL (India) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

GAIL (India) Company Profile

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.