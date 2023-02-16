Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $52.85. 891,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $54.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

