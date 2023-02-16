Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CEO Sells $3,088,262.62 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $3,088,262.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,703,987.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:IT traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $346.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,324. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a negative return on equity of 3,058.57% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Gartner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,404,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

