Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.29

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.29 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.20). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 816,857 shares changing hands.

Gemfields Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.29. The company has a market cap of £205.32 million, a P/E ratio of 437.50 and a beta of 0.28.

About Gemfields Group

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

