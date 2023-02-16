Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Issues Earnings Results

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Generac updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.66. 1,150,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Generac has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Generac by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $1,489,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

