Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of GPC opened at $179.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

