GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Trading Down 10%

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 152,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 147,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

GFG Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$24.46 million and a PE ratio of -27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11.

About GFG Resources

GFG Resources Inc, an exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Goldarm Property, Pen gold, and Dore gold projects located in Ontario; and the Rattlesnake Hills gold project situated in Natrona County, Wyoming.

Further Reading

