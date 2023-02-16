Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 751.0 days.

Givaudan Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDBF traded up $144.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,284.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 90. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $2,645.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4,212.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,135.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,124.47.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

