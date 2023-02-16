Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV) Shares Down 1.7%

Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.44. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Global Beta Smart Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42.

Institutional Trading of Global Beta Smart Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Beta Smart Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Beta Smart Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Beta Smart Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.