Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Update

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,100 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 363,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE GLP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.64. 66,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,471. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.572 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $6.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 28.44%.

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,236. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

