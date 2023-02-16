Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Up 13.3% in January

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 239,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X CleanTech ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000.

Global X CleanTech ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTEC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,749. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

Global X CleanTech ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X CleanTech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

