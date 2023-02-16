Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

Shares of GLLIR stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Globalink Investment has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalink Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Globalink Investment during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalink Investment in the first quarter worth $34,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Globalink Investment by 56.8% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Globalink Investment in the second quarter worth $231,000.

