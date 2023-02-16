Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.70 million. Globant also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $5.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GLOB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.11.

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB traded down $3.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,931. Globant has a 52-week low of $151.63 and a 52-week high of $286.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $458.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Globant will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Globant by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,021,000 after purchasing an additional 416,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globant by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,920,000 after purchasing an additional 64,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Globant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Globant by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,313,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also

