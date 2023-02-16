GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Toast by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $33,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at $858,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655,391 shares in the company, valued at $80,930,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,466,540 shares of company stock worth $172,200,089. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.
TOST opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
