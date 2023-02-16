Goal Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Shares Down 1%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU – Get Rating) shares were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Goal Acquisitions Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Goal Acquisitions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUCKU. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $10,868,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goal Acquisitions by 112.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 53,642 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $526,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Goal Acquisitions by 40.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goal Acquisitions by 67.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

