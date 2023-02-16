Goldfinch 24 Hour Volume Reaches $573,994.64 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $26.56 million and approximately $573,994.64 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002742 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,576,185 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

