Goldfinch (GFI) Price Tops $0.67 on Top Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002731 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $27.14 million and approximately $654,233.76 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,574,150 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

