Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $209.97

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.97 ($2.55) and traded as low as GBX 154.50 ($1.88). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 162.50 ($1.97), with a volume of 8,937 shares traded.

Good Energy Group Stock Up 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £28.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 174.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.57.

About Good Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.