Gores Guggenheim (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 35,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 9,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.
Gores Guggenheim Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63.
Gores Guggenheim Company Profile
Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.
