Gores Guggenheim (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 35,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 9,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Gores Guggenheim Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63.

Gores Guggenheim Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.