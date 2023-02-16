Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-6.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $939-965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $951.30 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.90-1.93 EPS.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.38. 192,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,212. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $119.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average of $98.02.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at $241,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

