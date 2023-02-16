Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,900 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 425,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Greenlane Renewables Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GRNWF remained flat at $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Greenlane Renewables has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Greenlane Renewables from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Greenlane Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

