Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 200,800 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $26,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,724,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,723,255.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $180,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GLSI traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $16.43. 28,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. Greenwich LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $210.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.