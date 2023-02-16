Grin Price Down 8.3% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,766.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.77 or 0.00419785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00090822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00657450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00543365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00175003 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

