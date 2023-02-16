GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.65

GRIT Investment Trust PLC (LON:GRIT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.65 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). GRIT Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 192,414 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £296,341.50 and a P/E ratio of 97.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.59.

In other GRIT Investment Trust news, insider Richard Lockwood sold 2,540,279 shares of GRIT Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £76,208.37 ($92,508.34).

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

