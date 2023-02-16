Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Short Interest Update

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hafnia Stock Performance

Shares of Hafnia stock remained flat at $5.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. Hafnia has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.16.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports petroleum oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

