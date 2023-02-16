Head to Head Contrast: Gentera (CMPRF) & The Competition

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gentera to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gentera and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gentera N/A N/A 0.58 Gentera Competitors $1.10 billion $94.93 million 1,106.28

Gentera’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gentera. Gentera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gentera Competitors 739 3836 5967 102 2.51

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gentera and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Gentera’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gentera has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Gentera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gentera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentera N/A N/A N/A Gentera Competitors -3.83% -18.02% -3.55%

Dividends

Gentera pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 96.9%. Gentera pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.3% and pay out 178.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Gentera is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Gentera beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors. The company was formerly known as Financiera Compartamos, S.A. B. de C. V. Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

