Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,264 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 4.5% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,625,396 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

